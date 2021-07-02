Peacock Will Stream 2021 Stanley Cup Final Games on Subscription Tiers

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s U.S.-based streaming service, will carry all remaining NHL 2021 Stanley Cup Final games — with the Tampa Bay Lightning facing off against the Montreal Canadiens — as they are broadcast live on NBC.

Coverage of the Stanley Cup will be available on Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month with ads, and Peacock Premium Plus, $9.99 without ads. The ad-supported Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for eligible Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers.

Tampa Bay currently leads the series 2-0. Peacock’s Stanley Cup streaming will start with Game 3 on Friday, starting at 8 p.m. ET, live from Bell Centre in Montreal. NBC Sports’ Kenny Albert will handle the play-by-play call alongside U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk and former NHL goalie Brian Boucher.

Peacock may wind up streaming just two of the hockey championship games if the Lightning can sweep the Canadiens. Game 4 is set for Monday, July 5; if necessary, games 5-7 are set for July 7, 9 and 11, respectively.

The Stanley Cup Final is the latest addition to Peacock’s sports programming lineup — and part of NBCU’s efforts to reel in more paying customers amid the stiff competition in the streaming market.

As of the end of the first quarter of 2021, Peacock had 42 million “sign-ups,” according to Comcast. But Peacock had fewer than 10 million paying subscribers as of May, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In a move that could perk up Peacock’s numbers, NBCU last week announced a deal with Amazon to bring the streamer to Fire TV and Fire tablet devices — nearly a year after Peacock’s nationwide launch. Amazon says Fire TV has more than 50 million active monthly users.

Upcoming live sports coverage on Peacock includes the Tour de France, Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Premier Lacrosse League, IndyCar, Premiership Rugby, the 2021-22 English Premier League season, 2021 Sunday Night Football and Super Bowl LVI. In addition, Peacock is the exclusive streaming home of the WWE Network in the U.S.