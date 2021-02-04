Paris Hilton Inks Three-Year iHeartMedia Podcast Deal, Including Social ‘PodPosts’

Paris Hilton is jumping into the podcast biz in a three-year deal with iHeartMedia — and the influencer and entrepreneur is going to produce micro-podcasts for social media in addition to longer-form shows.

Under the pact, Hilton and iHeartRadio will produce an new podcast/social media hybrid format, dubbed “PodPosts,” which will comprise short-form audio clips in podcast feeds.

Hilton’s first podcast series, “This Is Paris,” is set to launch Feb. 22. Hosted by Hilton herself, the podcast series will blend “playful, emotional and authentic scripted, scheduled episodes” as well as spontaneous, shorter “social” audio episodes each week between segments, according to iHeartRadio. She’ll interview guests and discuss topics such as beauty, wellness, fashion, pop culture, travel, entrepreneurship and relationships.

Under the deal between iHeartMedia and Hilton’s newly launched audio company, London Audio, Hilton and Bruce Gersh will produce six additional podcasts for the iHeartRadio Podcast Network over the next three years.

“Audio is a medium that has no boundaries, and I am excited to partner with iHeartMedia to bring my series and many others to such a diverse audience,” Hilton said in a statement. “They bring the creative platform and scale to help me further connect with millions of fans across the world.

“This is Paris” will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network, which hosts more than 750 original podcasts with over 250 million downloads each month.

“Paris is one of the original innovators in what has come to be called ‘influencer content,’ and has genuinely new, edgy ideas on how to bring that style and perspective to the podcast medium,” said Conal Byrne, president of the iHeartPodcast Network.

Since starring in 2003-07 reality show “The Simple Life,” Hilton has pursued a range of endeavors as a DJ, designer, recording artist, philanthropist, host, actress, model and author. In 2006, she created Paris Hilton Entertainment, which comprises 45 branded stores and 19 product lines.

Most recently, Hilton was the subject of YouTube original documentary “This Is Paris,” which bowed last fall. In the film, she revealed abuses she suffered as a teenager and since its premiere she has advocated support for Breaking Code Silence, an organization created to eradicate the abuse of children in systemically abusive institutions.