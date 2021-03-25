Former HBO, 20th Century Fox Marketing Boss Pamela Levine Joins Startup BookClub as CMO

BookClub, a virtual book-club platform set to debut this spring, has hired entertainment marketing veteran Pamela Levine as its CMO.

Levine most recently was president of worldwide theatrical marketing for 20th Century Fox (now part of Disney) and prior to that served as HBO’s chief marketing officer. Before joining HBO in 2011, she had worked at Fox for 16 years.

In addition, BookClub has recruited Talia Gerecitano as VP of original content marketing. Gerecitano has nearly two decades of experience in consumer and entertainment marketing and brand management at companies including Netflix, HBO, AMC Networks, Facebook and MailChimp.

Salt Lake City-based BookClub’s platform is designed to let authors join personal book groups, lead virtual discussions and share exclusive interviews to engage with their readers.

“Pamela is many things: an innovator, a respected leader, an award-winning creative, and most of all, a storyteller, which is why we’re thrilled to have her join the BookClub team,” CEO David Blake said in announcing her hire. “Pamela’s expertise will be invaluable to BookClub’s growth, especially in a time when the entertainment and literary worlds have been intertwined like never before.”

During her two stints at 20th Century Fox, Levine helmed campaigns for numerous films, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Logan,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Hidden Figures,” “X-Men” and “Avatar.” As CMO of HBO, Levine led campaigns for originals including “Game of Thrones,” “Westworld,” “Veep” and “Insecure” and oversaw the marketing launch of HBO Now, the programmer’s first standalone streaming platform.

Levine said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to bridge my experience in entertainment with the literary world, and for the opportunity to help build BookClub from a new platform to a cultural destination. A big piece of my background is tapping into and creating exciting cultural moments that make an impact and a lot of that has to do with the stories we tell.”