PMC and MRC’s Entertainment Data Joint Venture Hires Ex-Foursquare Exec Rob Jonas as CEO

P-MRC Data, a joint venture between Penske Media Corp. and MRC that provides global music and entertainment consumption data, named Rob Jonas its incoming CEO.

Jonas, most recently chief revenue officer at Foursquare, will lead the joint venture, formed in October 2020 by PMC and MRC, which comprises of MRC Data (formerly Nielsen Music), Alpha Data and Variety Business Intelligence. (The companies also are partners in PMRC Holdings, a joint venture that combines Variety, the Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Vibe and Music Business Worldwide.)

Jonas, who will be based at P-MRC Data’s Los Angeles headquarters, will be responsible for unifying and expanding its portfolio of data products for the music and entertainment industries.

As CRO at location data company Foursquare, Jonas was responsible for all sales, partnerships, business development and international markets across the company’s complete product portfolio. He joined Foursquare in March 2020 through a merger with geospatial data provider Factual, where he held the same role.

Jonas also previously worked as global CRO at PubMatic, VP and managing director of EMEA at InMobi and director of strategic partnerships at Google in Europe. He held various commercial and technical roles with Yahoo, Idealab and IBM. Originally from the U.K., he now resides in L.A. with his wife and two dogs.

“Rob brings strength as an operator in high-growth organizations and has a proven track record of scaling product and customer centric businesses, he is highly entrepreneurial and innovative, and will be a tremendous asset as we look to grow and fully optimize the business,” PMC CEO Jay Penske and MRC co-CEOs Asif Satchu and Modi Wiczyk, said in a joint statement.

Jonas commented, “Rich and accurate data is the indispensable enabler for decision making and growth in this and every industry, and in combination with systemic changes in how we consume music, TV, film and other forms of entertainment, P-MRC Data is uniquely positioned. I am honored to bring my experience to this team and to partner with industry innovators PMC and MRC.”