Ozy Media Is Not Shutting Down After All, CEO Carlos Watson Says

The board of Ozy Media, the media and entertainment company accused of deceiving investors and advertisers, has had a change of heart and will not be shutting its doors, CEO Carlos Watson said Monday.

“This is our Lazarus moment, if you will,” Watson said in an appearance on NBC News’ “Today” show.

The about-face comes after Ozy announced Friday, Oct. 1, that it would wind down the business, following a series of damaging reports about the company’s faking its audience metrics and its now-ousted COO impersonating a YouTube executive on a call with potential Goldman Sachs investors. Revelations about Ozy’s highly questionable practices were first reported by the New York Times a week ago.

Over the weekend, Watson said, the company spoke with advertising partners, readers and viewers, and investors.

“The last couple of days gave a lot of people a chance to take cheap shots,” Watson said Monday on “Today.” “That’s not to say that there aren’t things that we can do better. We need to do better on data, we need to do better on marketing, I think there’s some things we can do better on leadership and culture.”

In the interview on “Today,” Watson said he was not on the conference call with ex-COO and Goldman Sachs. “Part of the fund-raising process, you end up talking to a lot of people, and I’m not on every call,” he said. He added that he has not heard from the FBI or law enforcement about any alleged criminal activity or fraud relating to the phone call.

Watson told CNBC two years ago that they had put their legal issues behind and the Osbournes were now invested in Ozy. Sharon Osbourne said on CNBC last week that wasn’t true, and that Watson “is the biggest shyster I have ever seen in my life.” Watson fired back at Osbourne on Monday. He claimed that Ozy gave the Osbournes shares in the company as part of an agreement to settle the legal battle over “Ozy Fest,” thus making them investors.