OnlyFans Launches Free Streaming Service That Does Not Include NSFW Content

OnlyFans, which has become a popular direct-to-consumer subscription service for X-rated content, has jumped into the streaming world — but the U.K.-based company’s new OFTV free streaming service will not include any sexually explicit material.

OFTV features original content from more than 100 OnlyFans creators, spanning fitness, cooking, comedy, health, music and more. OnlyFans soft-launched the on-demand streaming service earlier this year and now features a content library of over 800 videos. Current OFTV creator channels include Cheri Fit, Yoga With Taz, and Tennis Class with Adi.

Access to the company’s uncensored OnlyFans accounts are available only on the web. To comply with OTT platforms’ guidelines, the OFTV service by necessity needed to not include any sexually explicit content. OFTV is free to view and available as an app for devices including Android, iOS, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs.

The OFTV streaming service provides a way for OnlyFans creators to promote themselves — and their paid subscriptions — to audiences on OTT devices.

“From the onset of launching OnlyFans, we have been a creator-first platform to give creators further autonomy and power over their content,” Tim Stokely, OnlyFans founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We’re all about giving creators more opportunities to get their content out there and more ways for our community to access it.”

The announcement of OFTV comes in conjunction with the premiere of Season 2 of OnlyFans’ original content series “Unlocked,” in which host Casey Boonstra interviews creators as they partake in mini-adventures, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look into each creator’s daily life.

Founded in 2016, OnlyFans says it has paid out more than $4.5 billion to creators. The company says it has 130 million-plus registered users and hosts over 2 million creators worldwide.

While OFTV does not include explicit imagery, Apple’s App Store assigned the app an age rating of “17+” for “infrequent/mild sexual content and nudity” and “frequent/intense mature/suggestive themes,” among other things.