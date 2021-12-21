OnlyFans Founder Resigns, Company Names Marketing Chief New CEO

Tim Stokely, founder of porn-friendly social media subscription site OnlyFans, has resigned as CEO after five years “to pursue new endeavors,” the company announced Tuesday.

Amrapali “Ami” Gan (pictured above), who previously was chief marketing and communications officer, is taking over as CEO. She will assume the day-to-day leadership of the London-based company. Stokely plans to remain an adviser to OnlyFans during a transition period.

OnlyFans has become a haven for creators selling subscriptions to X-rated content. In August, it prompted an outcry from many of its creators after announcing plans to ban pornography, citing the need to comply with policies of bank partners. Then a week later, the site reversed itself, dropping the plans to ban sexually explicit material after saying it “secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community.”

Gan, 36, joined OnlyFans in September last year. Prior to joining OnlyFans, she served as VP of marketing for West Hollywood’s Cannabis Cafe, helping launch and rebrand what was billed as the first cannabis restaurant in the U.S. Gan also has worked at Quest Nutrition, a maker of protein bars, as head of brand communications and for Red Bull Media House focusing on activation and communications. Gan holds a bachelor’s degree from Cal State L.A. in PR and organizational communication, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“Ami has a deep passion for OnlyFans’ business and I’m passing the baton to a friend and colleague who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach its tremendous potential,” Stokely said in a statement. “OnlyFans is still a new company and Ami brings a fresh energy and reflects who we are as a business.”

Gan said in a statement, “I am proud to assume this role. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our creator community to help them maximize control over, and monetize, their content. I will be leading an exceptionally talented team at OnlyFans that is delivering a unique experience for our creators and fans. By blending state of the art technology with creative capital, we are committed to being the safest social media platform in the world.”

Founded in 2016, OnlyFans claims that it has paid out more than $5 billion to creators to date. The company says it has 180 million registered users and more than 2 million creators worldwide.