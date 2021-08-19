OnlyFans Will Ban Pornography Starting in October

OnlyFans, which has amassed a base of more than 130 million users largely for adult-oriented subscription fan pages, announced that it will ban sexually explicit content this fall.

The U.K.-based company said it is making the changes “to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers,” in a statement provided to Variety.

Effective Oct. 1, 2021, “OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct,” the company said in a statement. “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.”

According to OnlyFans, creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity “as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy.” The site’s terms currently allow nudity except in the case of content featuring public nudity recorded in or broadcast from a jurisdiction where public nudity is illegal.

“We will be sharing more details in the coming days and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines,” the company said. “OnlyFans remains committed to the highest levels of safety and content moderation of any social platform. All creators are verified prior to being able to upload any content to OnlyFans, and all uploaded content is checked by automated systems and human moderators.”

OnlyFans earlier this week officially launched OFTV, a free streaming service that will not include any sexually explicit material. OFTV features original content from more than 100 OnlyFans creators, spanning fitness, cooking, comedy, health, music and more. OnlyFans soft-launched the on-demand streaming service earlier this year and now features a content library of over 800 videos.

Founded in 2016, OnlyFans says it has paid out more than $5 billion to creators worldwide. According to its terms, the company keeps 20% of revenue generated by its 2 million-plus creators. Because it has been a home to X-rated content, OnlyFans is available only on the web, not on mobile app platforms including iOS and Android.

Top personalities with OnlyFans fan pages include Bhad Bhabie, Cardi B, Jordyn Woods, Bella Thorne, Tyga, Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, Rubi Rose, Tana Mongeau and Trey Songz.