Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny Top Spotify’s 2021 Year-End Charts

Spotify has unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign — where users can see the music they listened to the most all year — and with that comes the top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts on the world’s largest streaming service, with more than 381 million total users.

The full charts are below, but first, some stats:

Globally speaking, with more than 9.1 billion streams this year, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2021, followed by the most-streamed female artist of the year Taylor Swift.

The most-streamed song of 2021 globally is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” with more than 1.1 billion streams . In the second and third spots respectively, are Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Stay” by the Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber.

The year’s most-streamed album globally is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour,” followed by Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” and Justin Bieber’s “Justice.”

For better or worse, the most popular global podcast was “The Joe Rogan Experience,” followed by “Call Her Daddy” and “Crime Junkie.”

Spotify has also rolled out a bevy of new sharing options and other experiences for its users’ Wrapped playlists, along with videos from artists and more — check them out here.

Spotify 2021 Wrapped Global Top Lists

Most Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift BTS Drake Justin Bieber

Most Streamed Songs Globally

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Albums Globally

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa Justice, Justin Bieber =, Ed Sheeran Planet Her, Doja Cat

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Crime Junkie TED Talks Daily The Daily

Spotify 2021 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists

U.S. Most Streamed Artists

Drake Taylor Swift Juice WRLD Kanye West Bad Bunny

U.S. Most Streamed Songs

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

U.S. Most Streamed Albums

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen Planet Her, Doja Cat Justice, Justin Bieber Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD

U.S. Most Popular Podcasts