Jon Favreau Podcast About Solving ‘Our Hellish Online Existence’ Gets Premiere Date (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast news roundup, Crooked Media’s “Offline With Jon Favreau” sets its premiere date and releases a preview, true-crime podcaster Daryn Carp dives into love gone wrong, Lemonada Media debuts true-crime podcast “Believe Her” about a woman sentenced to prison for killer her partner in self-defense; and more.

DATES

Crooked Media announced that weekly series “Offline With Jon Favreau,” hosted by company co-founder and co-host of “Pod Save America,” will debut Oct. 24. New episodes of the eight-part series will drop on following Sundays on all podcast platforms. In the show Favreau will explore how the internet is slowly breaking our brains — and what we can do about it — with guests including newsmakers, political figures, artists, entertainers and writers. Listen to the trailer for “Offline With Jon Favreau” at this link. “I’m a self-loathing Twitter addict who’s been wondering if we can all find ways to improve our increasingly hellish online existence,” Favreau said in a statement. He said the new podcast has given him the chance to talk with people in different domains about “how we might be able to live healthier, more productive, and more fulfilling lives without disconnecting altogether.”

Discovery Plus and ID announced “Betrayal With Daryn Carp,” hosted by the true-crime podcaster, will premiere Oct. 25 with new episodes on following Mondays. Each episode will follow a different case how love has gone horribly wrong — covering everything from romantic relationships, familial bonds and even the sordid history of Chippendales. Guest hosts this season will include “Welcome To Your Fantasy” podcast host Natalia Petrzela; Obsessed Network’s Patrick Hinds; host of MTV’s “Catfish” Nev Schulman; and hosts of Discovery Plus’ “Unraveled,” Billy Jensen and Alexis Linkletter. Listen to the trailer at this link.

Lemonada Media premiered its first true-crime podcast, “Believe Her,” hosted by journalist and author Justine van der Leun, on Oct. 21 on all major platforms. The series chronicles the story of Nikki Addimando, a young mother of two, who killed her partner in self-defense and was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison for murder. The six-part series shines a light on the devastating effects of domestic and sexual violence, trauma, and the American criminal justice system. “Believe Her” comes from Lemonada Media and indie publishing company Spiegel & Grau, produced by Kristin Lepore and executive produced by Lemonada founders Jessica Cordova Kramer Stephanie Wittels Wachs. Access the show at this link.

Spotify’s Gimlet studio premiered Season 5 of “Where Should We Begin? With Esther Perel” on Oct. 21. In the show, therapist Esther Perel counsels real couples as they reveal their most intimate, personal, and complicated details of the conflicts that have brought them to her door. In addition to new couples, Perel checks back in with couples from past seasons to see where are they now. The show is available exclusively on Spotify (at this link).

Podcast producer Somethin’ Else, in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment and Vespucci, on Oct. 18 premiered “Hemingway’s Picasso.” The investigative podcast series explores the high-flying life and times of Stephen Kough — an NFL journeyman, male model, and one of the most well-connected smugglers in 1980s Miami. The series is hosted by writer and true-crime author Leah Carroll. The title refers to Kough’s most treasured piece of art: a beautiful ceramic sculpture, crafted by Picasso and gifted to Ernest Hemingway at the author’s Cuban home, the Finca Vigia — or so the story goes.

C13Features, the new podcast movie studio division of Cadence13, released the trailer for its first feature-length podcast movie, supernatural thriller “Treat,” starring Kiernan Shipka. Listen to the trailer below (or at this link). “Treat” premieres Oct. 25 on all major podcast platforms. C13Features partnered with Best Case Studios and Babak Anvari and Lucan Toh of Two & Two Pictures to co-produce. Along with Shipka, the cast of “Treat” includes Sara Echeagaray, David Shih, Noah Robbins, Marc Menchaca, Kyle Beltran, Peggy J. Scott, Christa Scott-Reed, Ryan Buggle, Bill Lobley and Renata Friedman, with Marin Ireland and Wayne Knight in featured roles.

GREENLIGHTS

Brad Forenza, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, announced episodic audio drama podcast “Around the Sun” featuring an ensemble cast of actors from stage and screen. The nine-episode anthology series explores human connections, made and missed, with an existential New York flare. The podcast is produced by Best Version of Yourself, written and directed by Forenza, co-produced by Suzanne Ordas Curry and Brian Dashew. The cast of “Around the Sun” includes: David Alan Basche (The Exes), Joanna Bonaro (Good ‘n Screwed), Dolores Catania (Real Housewives of New Jersey), François Clemmons (Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Veanne Cox (Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella), David LaRosa (Clandestine), Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl), Christine Nagy (106.7 Lite FM), Vincent Pastore (The Sopranos), Austin Pendleton (My Cousin Vinny), Alysia Reiner (Orange Is the New Black), Sally Struthers (Gilmore Girls), Maureen Van Zandt (Lilyhammer), BD Wong (Mr. Robot), Ryan Wotherspoon (Fogg) and Brad Forenza (A Case of Blue).

DEALS

Media platform reVolver Podcasts inked a distribution deal for horror-noir audio drama “For Blood or Justice” featuring Danny Trejo. The eight-episode series comes from indie filmmakers Todd Kniss and Scotty Weil and is based on Kniss’ graphic novel of the same name. Listen to the trailer at this link.