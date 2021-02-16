Music Industry Moves: Obama Administration Vet Mona Sutphen to Join Spotify Board, Brooklyn Made Hires Charlie Adler

Spotify announced Tuesday that Mona Sutphen will join its board of directors in April, subject to shareholder approval.

Sutphen is a private equity advisor and a co-founder/advisor for several technology start-ups, and was a senior White House official during the Obama Administration. She is currently a Senior Advisor at The Vistria Group, a Chicago-based private equity firm, and is a venture advisor and co-founder of several technology start-ups. From 2009 to 2011, she served as White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy for President Barack Obama, advancing the administration’s policy and regulatory agenda including on technology policy, and served on the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board from 2013-2016.

“Mona has built a career in both the private and public sectors advising leaders on international and U.S. domestic policy, technology, macroeconomics and trade, and human rights…and that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” said Daniel Ek, Spotify Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “Mona will bring a new and highly valuable perspective to the Board as we focus on driving our strategy forward during this time of exceptional change around the world.”

“I’m very much looking forward to joining the Spotify Board of Directors,” said Ms. Sutphen. “Spotify has been a revolutionary force and impressive innovator in the audio industry, transforming the content landscape globally. I’m excited to be a part of its continued evolution and expansion.”

In other news, Charlie Adler has joined the new company Brooklyn Made as head of booking for the company.

A native of the east coast, Adler returns to New York after beginning his career with Bowery Presents back in 2012. After a six-year stint there he joined Live Nation on the west coast in 2018.

“I’ve always been impressed with Charlie’s talent, taste, ambition and drive,” Brooklyn Made owner Anthony Makes commented. “Charlie is one of the smartest people I know in this business. Similar to my career, he worked his way up from nothing to where he is now. He is a massive addition to Brooklyn Made Presents and I couldn’t be happier to have one of my best friends aboard. We will continue to bring talent on to the company that has all of these qualities.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Brooklyn Made and returning to my home market of NYC.” Adler remarked. “I’ve worked with Anthony throughout my career and look forward to partnering once again to build a new independent voice for live entertainment as we come out of a stressful time for our business.”