TikTok Creator Noah Beck to Star in AwesomenessTV Reality Show

Noah Beck, the hugely popular TikTok creator, is getting his own reality show on AwesomenessTV.

Awesomeness, the ViacomCBS-owned Gen Z digital studio, announced short-form series “Noah Beck Tries Things,” starring the social-media superstar, will premiere on AwesomenessTV’s digital platforms on Friday, Jan. 22.

Guest stars on the series, co-developed with Beck, will feature Beck’s friends and influencers including Dixie D’Amelio, Blake Gray (pictured above, right), James Charles, Larri Merritt, Kelianne Stankus and Kenzie Ziegler.

“Noah Beck Tries Things” follows Beck after his move to L.A. in the summer of 2020 to be a full-time content creator. Across six episodes, Beck’s newfound influencer friends help him learn about making diss tracks, DIY crafts and more. A member of TikTok collective Sway House, Beck guest-starred earlier this year on Awesomeness and Chowhound’s new cooking competition show, “Dish This.”

The 19-year-old Beck has faced a backlash from fans after it came to light that he traveled to Nassau in the Bahamas for a vacation in December — with Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, among others — despite recommendations to forgo travel during COVID-19. Beck, in an interview with YouTube channel Pap Galore last week, defended the trip, saying, “I think, especially the business we’re in, it’s, like, you need some time to kind of disconnect for a little. That’s what that was meant for. It was just a little trip to get away.”

With more than 35 million combined followers, including 23.7 million on TikTok, Beck is a former soccer player and D1 athlete from Arizona. He had a full-ride scholarship to the University of Portland and played in the pro feeder academy at Real Salt Lake. During quarantine, Beck downloaded TikTok and within a month he started to go viral.

Other new programming form Awesomeness Digital Studio includes season 3 of “Twin My Heart,” starring the Merrell Twins and TikTok star Nate Wyatt; “My Dream Quinceañera” spinoff “Quince Bosses,” which follows two sisters whose family runs global quinceañera dress store Moda 2000; season 3 of virtual dating series “Date Drop”; and new episodes of Gen Z pop-culture show “ATV Daily Report,” now airing on Entertainment Tonight.