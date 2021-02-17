Nintendo Direct: All the Updates From the February 2021 Livestream

Nintendo kicked off its highly anticipated Direct on Wednesday by announcing that both Pyra and Mytha from the “Xenoblade Chronicles” series will be joining “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” as playable fighters.

It followed that up by revealing that last year’s indie hit “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout” would be coming to the Nintendo Switch this summer, as is “Outer Wilds.” Previously, “Fall Guys” was only available for PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

A new trailer for “Monster Hunter Rise” was also revealed, in addition to its release date — March 26, 2021 — as well as “Monster Hunter”-themed special editions of the Switch console and Pro Controller.

Additionally, “Fanicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir” and “Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind” are getting an English-language release on the Switch on May 14. “Samurai Warriors 5” will also be hitting the Switch this summer.

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is also getting some “Super Mario Bros.”-themed items — include usable warp tunnels — with a free update on Feb. 25, with the items hitting the game after the update on March 1.

A new tactical RPG from Square Enix, “Project Triangle Strategy,” was also revealed, to be released in 2022. A demo for the game will be available on Nintendo eShop after the livestream.

Other games for the Switch announced so far include “Legend of Mana” (with rearranged music and other altered features) on June 24; “Mario Golf Super Rush” on June 25; “Tales From the Borderlands” on March 24; “Capcom Arcade Stadium” out starting on Wednesday; a re-release of “Stubbs the Zombie” on March 16; “No More Heroes III” on Aug. 27; “Neon White” in winter 2021; “DC Superhero Girls: Teen Power” on June 4; “Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition” on March 19; and “Miitopia” on May 21.

More titles and release dates for the Switch: the free-to-play third-person shooter “Star Wars Hunters” in 2021; “Knockout City” on May 21; “World’s End Club,” from the creators of “Danganronpa” and “Zero Escape,” on May 28; a physical version of the critically acclaimed “Hades” on March 19; “Ninja Gaiden Master Collection,” including all DLC, on June 10; and “Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity” expansion pass starting on May 28.

Wednesday’s livestream marked Nintendo’s first Direct since September 2019, excluding its “Direct Mini” partner showcases focused on indie games, of which there were several last year, and Pokemon-specific Directs. The livestream is expected to run for roughly 50 minutes, and Nintendo teased that the information will be focused on “available games like ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ and games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021.”

Fans have been speculating on social media on what announcements might be in store, particularly regarding games like “Metroid Prime 4” and “Breath of the Wild 2” — both games that have been confirmed to be in the works, but have had few detail reveals so far. Plus, the 35th anniversary of “The Legend of Zelda” series happens to be just around the corner, so some kind of fanfare (similar to the celebration of the 35th anniversary of “Super Mario Bros.” last year) is expected.

Watch the full stream above.