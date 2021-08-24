Second Annual ‘Next Great Podcast’ Contest Kicks Off From iHeartRadio, Dan Patrick

Dan Patrick has teamed up again with iHeartRadio for the second annual “Next Great Podcast” search — a contest that will award $1,000 to each of 10 finalists, one of which will get picked up by iHeartMedia as an original series.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24, and running through Sept. 17, 2021, podcast creators can pitch their ideas to get a chance for their show to win a production deal with the iHeartPodcast Network. “The Next Great Podcast” is again being produced in partnership with content-creation platform Tongal; more info is at this link.

The first “Next Great Podcast” contest last year garnered nearly 1,800 submissions. The 2020 winner was “Tossed Popcorn” from Lianna Holston and Siena Jeakle, described as a movie review podcast by a pair of friends who “who have neither seen nor enjoyed that many films,” which debuted earlier this month.

For the 2021 contest, creators must submit a short synopsis and treatment that describes their podcast idea, along with links to past work and an optional audio trailer and/or pitch video. The submissions will be narrowed down by a panel of podcasters — led by Patrick serving as head judge — and 10 semifinalists will be awarded $1,000 to further develop their idea into a 10-minute pilot. Those pilots will be shared on “The Next Great Podcast” feed this fall, at which point listeners can vote for their favorite. Patrick and iHeartRadio’s podcast producers will develop the winning idea into an original series for distribution by the iHeartPodcast Network.

“Our first year of ‘The Next Greatest Podcast’ exceeded my wildest expectations,” Patrick sad in a statement. “What I most love from our contest is the incredible diversity of voices and range of stories that our amazing fans submitted from across the planet. I know that our second year is going to be just as incredible as the first.”

In 2020, Patrick signed a deal with iHeartMedia to launch the Dan Patrick Podcast Network with a slate of iHeartRadio original podcasts co-produced by Patrick, iHeartRadio and Workhouse Media, including “Westward,” “Two Guys From Hollywood” and “Meeting Tom Cruise.” Additionally, Patrick has begun work on Season 2 of Amazon original podcast “That Scene with Dan Patrick.”

“The Dan Patrick Show,” featuring interviews with notable names from the world of sports entertainment, is nationally syndicated by Fox Sports Radio to more than 360 stations nationwide.