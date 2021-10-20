Elliot Page Voices Support for Netflix Walkout Video Featuring Jonathan Van Ness, Angelica Ross and More

As the Netflix walkout in response to the company’s continued support of Dave Chappelle’s special “The Closer” is underway at the streamer’s Los Angeles headquarters, a new video that includes activists and Netflix talent alike has been released.

“Stand Up in Solidarity With Team Trans* at Netflix!” includes appearances by Ashlee Marie Preston, Jonathan Van Ness, Angelica Ross, Jameela Jamil, Mason Alexander Park, Kate Bornstein, Our Lady J, Sara Ramirez, Peppermint and Colton Haynes. Watch the video below:

“The Umbrella Academy” star Elliot Page also shared the video on Twitter, writing, “I stand with the trans, nonbinary, and BIPOC employees at Netflix fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace #NetflixWalkout.”

I stand with the trans, nonbinary, and BIPOC employees at Netflix fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace #NetflixWalkout https://t.co/LU8FPSBdwE — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) October 20, 2021

GLAAD also issued their support of the walkout via a statement, saying, “As the #NetflixWalkout and Stand in Solidarity rally begin, GLAAD stands with and thanks the Netflix employees, allies, and LGBTQ and Black advocates calling for accountability and change within Netflix and in the entertainment industry as a whole. The Netflix employees’ asks for long-term investment in content from trans, non-binary, and BIPOC creators, fully inclusive spaces for trans and LGBTQ BIPOC employees, and accountability when content causes harm, should be best practices for Netflix and the entire industry as part of long overdue conversations about diversity, equity, and inclusion. Netflix now needs to take swift and strong action to address the calls for change from the community and their own employees.”

In addition to the walkout, organizers have created a list of asks for the company, including, “create a new fund to specifically develop trans and non-binary talent,” “increase investment in trans and non-binary content on Netflix comparable to our total investment in transphobic content” and “invest in multiple trans creators to make both scripted and unscripted programs across genres.”