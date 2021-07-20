Netflix Claims Strong Viewing for ‘Army of the Dead,’ ‘Mitchells vs. The Machines’ and More, Using Its Own Proprietary Metric

Netflix, as has been its custom the last several quarters, boasted about huge numbers for its original films and TV series as part of announcing its second quarter results. The numbers it cited, though, are calculated using a Netflix-proprietary metric.

Among the “impactful” film titles it released in in Q2, according to Netflix, were Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” — with the streamer calling it a “blockbuster,” as 75 million member households choosing to watch the zombie picture in its first 28 days of release.

Netflix plans to release a prequel to “Army of the Dead,” called “Army of Thieves,” in the fourth quarter of 2021 along with a spinoff anime series later in 2022.

Netflix dubbed “Fatherhood,” a dramedy starring Kevin Hart, “another hit,” drawing an estimated 74 million member households in its first 28 days. And it said “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” was its biggest animated film release to date with 53 million member households choosing to watch over the first four weeks.

Note, however, that Netflix does not measure its audience the way traditional networks do. The number of viewers the streamer reports is based on the number of subscribers who have watched at least two minutes of a piece of content.

On the TV front, “Shadow and Bone,” a fantasy series based on the popular Grishaverse book series, was streamed by over 55 million member households chose to watch it in its first 28 days. “Sweet Tooth,” based on the DC comic, was drew 60 million member households choosing this title in its first four weeks.

“Our goal is to be everyone’s first choice for entertainment because of the variety and quality of our titles,” the company wrote in the shareholder letter. “And despite the COVID-related production delays in 2020, we were able to deliver an exciting portfolio of titles in Q2’21 that exemplify this ambition.”

Last week, Netflix series and specials received 129 Emmy nominations, and was just edged out by HBO/HBO Max with 130. With 24 nominations, “The Crown” tied with Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” for the most-nominated series, while “Bridgerton” picked up 12 nominations (including for drama series) while “The Queen’s Gambit” received 18 nominations including limited series.