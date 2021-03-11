Netflix Is Testing Log-In Warnings to Curb Unauthorized Password Sharing

Netflix may be finally getting serious about cracking down on password sharing.

The streaming giant in the past week launched a new test that displays a warning to some users that says, “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.” Per Netflix’s terms of service, access to the streaming service “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

In the Netflix test, the prompt provides three options to users: They can get an email or text verification code to authenticate the account, or they can click on a button that says “Verify Later.”

A Netflix rep confirmed that the company has kicked off a limited test of the feature. “This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” the rep said in a statement.

The test is being run in multiple countries and only on TV devices. It’s not clear if the prompts are random or if they’re triggered by specific activity on a given account. One of the goals is to put in place a security mechanism to block access from unauthorized users who may have obtained stolen Netflix login credentials.

The test of the password-verification feature was reported by GammaWire after spotting users on social media who saw the prompt.

O no. Netflix doing the purge?!? pic.twitter.com/XXlHtfgfsy — chante most (@DOP3Sweet) March 9, 2021

The practice of mooching off someone else’s streaming account is pervasive, according to research studies. Nearly 40% of Americans say they use a streaming login and password that doesn’t belong to them — and about a third do so without permission from the account holder, according to a new LendingTree survey of 1,500 consumers conducted Feb. 11-16.

According to the LendingTree survey, 51% of those who have a streaming service account admitted they let others use it. Netflix is the most popular shared service: 72% of respondents with the service say they let someone use their account, according to the study.

In October 2019, on the company’s earnings interview, Netflix chief product officer Greg Peters was asked about the issue of password sharing. He said, “we’re looking at the situation and we’ll see, again, those consumer-friendly ways to push on the edges of that.”

In years past, Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings has said that the phenomenon of password-sharing not only was not problematic but a benefit for the company. “We love people sharing Netflix whether they’re two people on a couch or 10 people on a couch,” Hastings said at the 2016 CES tradeshow. “That’s a positive thing, not a negative thing.”