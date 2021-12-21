Netflix’s Ted Sarandos to Earn $40 Million in 2022, Reed Hastings Pay to Top $34 Million

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos is set to receive $40 million in compensation next year, while chairman and co-CEO Reed Hastings stands to make north of $34 million.

Netflix disclosed the annual salaries and stock option allocation for 2022 for its executive officers in an SEC filing Tuesday. Hastings’ salary for next year will remain $650,000 and he is to receive options valued at $34 million. Sarandos will again get an annual salary of $20 million with an additional $20 million in stock options.

In 2020, Hastings and Sarandos earned $43.2 million and $39.3 million, respectively, in 2020, representing sizable bumps in their compensation.

More to come.