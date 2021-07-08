Netflix Hires First Head of Podcasts: Former Apple and NPR Exec N’Jeri Eaton

Netflix hired N’Jeri Eaton, previously head of content for Apple Podcasts, to lead podcasting for the streaming giant’s marketing division.

Eaton will be part of Netflix’s editorial and publishing team, which will be headed by Michelle Lee, who is joining the company this month after serving as editor in chief of Allure. Lee reports to Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, the marketing veteran (whose past stints included Apple Music, Endeavor and Uber) who was hired by the company a year ago.

Netflix has produced several podcasts, which — like Apple’s own original podcasts — largely have been promo companions for its original TV series and movies. Netflix has produced podcasts for Martin Scorsese’s film “The Irishman,” TV shows including “The Crown,” “The Witcher,” “Shadow and Bone” and “Stranger Things,” as well as “Netflix Is a Daily Joke,” a short-form podcast series that is literally a joke (or comedy bit) each day.

Eaton announced her departure from Apple in a July 2 tweet. She had joined the company in August 2020.

“I’ve spent the last year working with incredible colleagues. I had a front row seat to the launch of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions which allows creators of all sizes to monetize their content,” she wrote. Eaton also called out the launch of the Apple Podcasts Spotlight program, which highlights emerging podcast creators (she called out “Celebrity Book Club,” “Pantsuit Politics,” “Spinsters,” “This Is Uncomfortable” and “Teenager Therapy” podcasts).

Prior to joining Apple, Eaton worked at NPR for four years, most recently as senior manager of program acquisitions. Before that, she was content development and initiative manager at Independent Television Service (ITVS), which funds and presents documentaries on public television through distribution by PBS and American Public Television.

Eaton holds bachelor’s degree in film/cinema/video studies from Emerson College and a master’s in journalism, documentary film and video from UC Berkeley.

Netflix’s hiring of Eaton was previously reported by Bloomberg.