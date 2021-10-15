Netflix Fires Employee for Sharing Confidential Data About Dave Chappelle Stand-Up Special Outside the Company

Netflix has terminated an unidentified staffer who shared “commercially sensitive information” with someone outside the company that was included in a Bloomberg news report, violating the streamer’s policies.

The data included Netflix financial figures for Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer” stand-up special, which has stirred a major backlash both inside and outside the company over the comedian’s transphobic material.

“We have let go an employee for sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.”

A source familiar with the situation told Variety that the confidential information was cited in a Bloomberg article about the Netflix employee backlash about Chappelle’s special.

Per the Bloomberg report, Netflix paid $24.1 million for the “The Closer” and $23.6 million for Chappelle’s “Sticks & Stones” 2019 special. That’s well more than the company paid for Bo Burnham’s “Inside” special ($3.9 million) and even more than it shelled out ($21.4 million) for global smash hit “Squid Game,” which the company is the most-watched Netflix original in its initial release to date.

Netflix estimated an “impact value” for “Sticks & Stones” of $19.4 million, per the internal documents cited by Bloomberg. That gave “Sticks & Stones” an “efficiency” ratio of 0.8 (cost vs. impact value) compared with 2.8 for Burnham’s “Inside,” according to the report.

The leak of the confidential data to Bloomberg may have been intended to embarrass Netflix — to point out that the company has paid more for Chappelle’s controversial content than better-performing programming.

Netflix famously operates a corporate culture in which it openly shares information with employees. However, according to its employment policies, Netflix staff members are not allowed to share private info outside the company.