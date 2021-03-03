Netflix App Adds ‘Fast Laughs’ Tab With Comedy Clips Streaming in a TikTok-Like Feed

Netflix just made its iPhone app a little more funny-looking.

The streaming giant Wednesday launched Fast Laughs, a new feature for its mobile apps that presents a string of comedy clips from its stand-up specials, TV series and movies.

Netflix’s Fast Laughs displays full-screen vertical video in an auto-playing feed, borrowing a page from apps likes TikTok, and lets users share their favorite bits with friends and social media. The company says the section will provide up to 100 curated clips per day.

The main goal, obviously, is to nail up yet another entry point for Netflix subs to find new content to binge on. The Fast Laughs feed will feature snippets from Netflix originals including stand-up specials (Jerry Seinfeld’s “23 Hours to Kill,” Ali Wong’s “Baby Cobra,” Hannah Gadsby’s “Douglas,” Kevin Hart’s “Irresponsible”), as well as TV shows (“Big Mouth,” “Never Have I Ever,” “Schitt’s Creek”) and films (Amy Poehler’s “Moxie,” Adam Sandler’s “Murder Mystery”).

Fast Laughs lets you add specific titles to your Netflix watch list or click to start watching a program immediately. But Netflix also built Fast Laughs as a destination unto itself to watch entertaining moments on-the-go, calling to mind a key idea of now-defunct startup Quibi. You can just lean back and watch the jokes fly in a scrolling montage. The length of each video segment will vary, as short as around 15 seconds and up to 45 seconds or even longer.

Fast Laughs is available now for Apple iPhone users in in English-speaking countries, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia and Netflix plans to begin testing an Android version later this year.

The feed is accessible through the iOS app’s bottom navigation menu, by clicking on the Fast Laughs tab. Fast Laughs also lets you chare individual clips on Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Twitter and Apple’s iMessage; however, other users can only view the clips in the Netflix app and must be subscribers.

Netflix’s Fast Laughs includes a “LOL” button, which unleashes a burst of emoji crying tears of joy when you press it.

One of members of the Netflix team that created Fast Laughs is product designer Kim Ho, who before joining the streamer in 2019 worked on Facebook’s News Feed delivery team.

“We wanted to give members a fun, fast and intuitive way to discover our catalog by letting these comedic moments across genres speak for themselves in a mobile-native, full-screen experience,” Netflix said. “We worked hard to cut to just what was necessary in an intentional and minimalist UI design, from the transparent tab bar to ways to react in the moment (“LOL”) and plan their next laugh by adding to their list.”

The Fast Laughs feature is not available on Netflix kids’ profiles, and users are able to filter content based on their maturity rating level setting.