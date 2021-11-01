Netflix and Cuddle: Streamer Launches ‘Chilleez’ Plushies Based on Its Default Profile Icons

Netflix’s newest addition to its official online store: The Chilleez, plush toys that are characters based on the streamer’s default profile icons.

The Chilleez 12-inch plushies, available in four colors, will go on sale Nov. 12 on Netflix.shop, the ecommerce site that launched this June. They’re priced starting at $24.99 apiece.

In addition, the streaming giant announced that Netflix.shop will now ship to customers internationally in several countries around the world. Initially, orders were only available in the U.S.

The Chilleez (not to be confused with the casual restaurant chain) are the “friendly yet mischievous monsters” that appear as your default profile picture when first signing onto the service, according to Netflix.

“We know a thing or two about Netflix and chilling, and we are FINALLY ready to introduce ourselves to the world with a fresh makeover and some exciting new colors!” the Chilleez are quoted as saying in Netflix’s announcement (a bit jarringly, TBH, given the sexual connotation of the term “Netflix and chill”). In addition to launching the plushies, Netflix is adding the updated Chilleez characters as options for subscribers to use as their profile picture.

Netflix.shop features curated, limited-edition product collections for its original productions like “Squid Game” — including Funko Pop! collectible figures for the hit show, available for pre-order — “Sex Education,” “The Witcher,” “Lupin,” and anime series “Yasuke” and “Eden.” The company has positioned it more as a way to generate buzz among superfans rather representing a major new line of business.

Last month, Netflix announced a pact with Walmart to sell products for the streamer’s original entertainment franchises, its first such deal with a national retailer. Walmart’s newly launched Netflix hub carries toys, apparel, games, books and other products tied to shows and movies including “Squid Game,” “The Witcher,” “Stranger Things,” “Cocomelon,” “Cobra Kai,” “Queer Eye,” “Ada Twist, Scientist” and “Over the Moon.”