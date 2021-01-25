NBCUniversal, Twitter Expand Content and Ad Partnership to Span Global Footprint

and NBCUniversal have worked together since 2013. Now the companies are spreading their wings with an expanded multiyear content and advertising deal that covers markets worldwide, including in the U.K. and Europe with Sky.

As part of the expanded agreement, Twitter will provide broader sales support for NBCU’s advertising partners globally. The agreement covers a range of content from NBCU properties, including sponsored sports highlights, news programming, red carpet livestreams, watch parties and fan voting.

The deal is intended to build on NBCU’s One Platform marketing offering, which reaches more than 160 countries, and NBC Spot On’s digital inventory expansion for local marketers.

“With this strategic partnership, NBCUniversal’s leading video content meets Twitter’s worldwide reach, empowering marketers to connect with global audiences, while bringing consumers curated premium content on an engaging platform,” Krishan Bhatia, NBCU president and chief business officer, said in a statement.

Content under the expanded pact is set to include: Golden Globe Awards highlights on Twitter that will coincide with the NBC broadcast of the event on Feb. 28, 2021; Telemundo’s Latin American Music Awards; the E! People’s Choice Awards, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade; sports highlights from NBC Sports, Telemundo Deportes, Sky Sports, and Golf Channel; and Bravo content including the Andy Cohen-led “Watch What Happens Live After Show.”

“It’s the perfect time to expand on our longstanding partnership with NBCUniversal to bring more of their premium content to people on Twitter,” said Jennifer Prince, the social network’s global VP and head of content partnerships.

In 2020, according to NBCU and Twitter, total global video views for all of NBCUniversal’s Twitter handles grew 26% on average alongside a 25% increase in campaigns year over year. Last fall, NBC Olympics and Twitter extended their content partnership, with plans to work together to amplify NBC Olympics’ coverage of the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing games.