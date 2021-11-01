NBCU, Snapchat Ink Deal to Bring Famous Quotes From TV Shows, Movies to App

Snapchatters can now add dozens of famous quotes and theme music from NBCUniversal movies and TV shows on Snapchat’s Sounds to their Snaps, under a new pact between Snap and the media conglomerate.

The lineup of sounds from NBCU now on Snapchat includes this favorite from “The Office,” uttered by Steve Carell’s Michael Scott: “Don’t ever, for any reason, do anything to anyone for any reason ever, no matter what.” Others include “What are you doing in my swamp?!” from “Shrek”; “We’re gonna need a bigger boat,” from “Jaws”; “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads” from “Back to the Future”; “Noyce!” from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”; and “Say hello to my little friend!” from “Scarface.”

Also in the mix: the famous “dun-dun!” sound from “Law & Order” and the theme from “Chariots of Fire.”

To add sounds from the NBCU catalog to a Snap, in the Snapchat app you can navigate to “Sounds” and then “TV & Movies” section. On Snapchat, when your friend sends you a Snap with a Sound, you can swipe up to view the key art and title of the movie or series from which the audio clip is derived. A “Play This Sound” link will open a webview (powered by Linkfire) so you can access the related content on the streaming platforms it is available.

“NBCUniversal has an iconic catalog and we know Snapchatters will love adding quotes from their favorite movies and series to their Snaps to help perfectly express the moment,” said Ben Schwerin, Snap’s SVP of content and partnerships. “NBC has been a tremendous and long standing partner to Snap and we’re thrilled to continue to innovate together on new experiences for our community.”

In addition to the new deal with NBCU, Snap has deals with the following companies and entities in the music industry: Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell, Kobalt, BMG, NMPA and DistroKid.

Here’s a partial list of NBCU titles that the company is making available as Snapchat Sounds:

Universal Pictures: 40 Year Old Virgin, Back to the Future, Billy Madison, Bridesmaids, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Happy Gilmore, Scarface

Illumination: Despicable Me

Dreamworks Animation: Shrek

TV Series on Peacock: The Office, Parks and Recreation, Law & Order, Saturday Night Live, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Friday Night Lights, 30 Rock, Saved by the Bell (Peacock Original), Girls5Eva (Peacock Original), A.P. Bio (Peacock Original)