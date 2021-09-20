NBC Launches ‘Ordinary Joe’ Quiz Promo With Pinterest

NBC is showing the love to freshman drama “Ordinary Joe” with the launch of a unique partnership with Pinterest.

The network is collaborating with Pinterest to help users explore their “what if” journey, coinciding with the Sept. 20 premiere of “Ordinary Joe.” The deal marks the first time the image-sharing social network is combining an immersive experience with Creator Idea Pins. NBC is executing a paid media buy with Pinterest for the promotion.

“Ordinary Joe,” starring James Wolk, explores the three parallel lives of his character after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life — and how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

In that vein, the personalized quiz experience NBC created with Pinterest will feature a series of questions related to your passions, resulting in an inspirational Pinterest board of Creator Idea Pins. The quiz is available at this link, hosted on interactive digital experience platform Jebbit. NBC will promote the quiz on digital and social channels, but doesn’t plan any on-air promos. The quiz will be live through Oct. 18.

Obviously, NBC is banking on the campaign to drive tune-in to “Ordinary Joe” — as well as burnish the NBC brand by helping to inspire people to pursue their own “what-ifs.”

“‘Ordinary Joe’ is about the choices we make, and how life can change in a single moment,” said Kjerstin Beatty, EVP of entertainment media strategy and planning for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “In this spirit, we have found the perfect partner in Pinterest, a destination where people can plan their next adventure and discover their true passions.”

Pinterest tapped creators in different categories to create content for the campaign. Those include fashion and lifestyle influencer Coco Bassey (beauty); celebrity flight attendant and influencer The Tennille Life, aka Tenille Murphy (travel); fitness creator Over Fifty and Fit, aka Dane Findley (fitness); fashion designer and chef Peter Som (food); and entrepreneur, body acceptance advocate and influencer Katie Sturino (fashion).

The network teamed with Pinterest based on the social network’s scale: It had 91 million monthly active users in the U.S. alone as of the end of June 2021. In addition, according to Pinterest, 95% of its users turn to the platform to search for inspiring life ideas. In May, Pinterest also unveiled a campaign, “You Might Just Surprise Yourself,” underscored the notion of self-discovery.