Nascar Roots Live Racing Events Moving to FloSports, as NBC Sports Gold Winds Down (EXCLUSIVE)

Nascar inked a multiyear deal with FloSports that will make the sports streamer the exclusive global home of the Nascar Roots series of 280-plus annual racing events starting in 2022.

The Nascar grassroots programming previously has been available on the NBC Sports Gold subscription streaming service, which NBCUniversal is phasing out. NBCU, which also is shutting down the NBCSN sports cable network at the end of the year, has moved the bulk of the content that had been available via NBC Sports Gold over to Peacock Premium.

The Nascar events that will be available on FloSports’ FloRacing going forward worldwide include: the ARCA Menards Series, Nascar Whelen Modified Tour, Nascar Pinty’s Series and Nascar Advance Auto Parts Series. Under the partnership, Nascar also will boost investment in grassroots racing, including providing funding for local tracks and bigger purses for drivers who compete in Nascar’s touring and weekly series events.

“Our partnership with FloSports is a win for motorsports fans at all levels and doubles down on Nascar’s commitment to grassroots racing — the foundation of our sport,” said Brian Herbst, SVP of media and productions for Nascar. According to Herbst, more than 50% of the revenue from the FloSports partnership will go back to the tracks and drivers on the grassroots circuit.

The U.S. broadcast and streaming rights for Nascar’s three national racing series — Nascar Cup Series, Nascar Xfinity Series and Nascar Camping World Truck Series — are set to remain with NBC and Fox through the end of 2023.

Founded in 2006, FloSports doesn’t disclose its subscriber figures but the company says it has fewer than 1 million paying customers. Over the past 12 months, the service’s FloRacing vertical has seen 120% year-over-year subscriber growth, according to FloSports.

A subscription to FloRacing costs $150 a year, which also gives customers full access to the entire FloSports network spanning hockey, cheerleading, wrestling, football, baseball, softball and more.

More than 280 Nascar Roots races annually will stream live and on-demand under the TrackPass banner on FloRacing. That will join FloRacing’s lineup that includes USAC, All Star Circuit of Champions, Eldora Speedway, IRA Outlaw Sprints, Short Track Super Series, Chili Bowl and Gateway Dirt Nationals events.

The Nascar deal reflects FloSports’ ongoing efforts to bring together fragmented grassroots racing media rights on to one platform while also expanding into other motorsports categories like drag racing, motocross, supercross, and snowmobile racing, according to Phil Wendler, FloSports SVP of global rights acquisition.

Unlike the TV broadcasters that are looking for the biggest viewing audiences possible, Wendler said, “Our model is different: We want to superserve fans of these Nascar properties.”

With the new Nascar pact, FloRacing’s dedicated content team will produce new original programming including driver interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and on-site race day coverage and analysis. The expanded coverage will provide fans with more content from tentpole events including those at Bowman Gray Stadium, New Smyrna Raceway and Berlin Raceway.

In 2019, FloRacing streamed 141 races, expanding that to over 1,600 races in 2021 — and boosting the tally to nearly 2,000 next year. The FloSports app is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Google Chromecast.