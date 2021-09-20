‘Muse: Enter The Simulation’ VR Concert Experience Set to Launch Via Stageverse Platform

Muse fans looking to relive the band’s sensational 2019 Simulation Theory tour will have a chance to do so via a new VR experience presented by Stageverse, creators of 3D virtual venues and interactive experiences. Opening for beta access today (Sept. 20), “Muse: Enter The Simulation” (the Stageverse app is available on iOS, Android and Oculus) allows for virtual entry to the band’s July 2019 concert at Wanda Stadium, Madrid. Users attend in avatar form and can immerse themselves in the two-hour show through 360-degree views and 16 viewpoints augmented by 3D visual effects. Additional features like backstage areas are also offered.

Inside the virtual stadium, avatars, outfitted in exclusive virtual outfits from Muse and luxury fashion house Balmain Paris, can talk to each other and express themselves with interactive elements.

Courtesy of Stageverse

“Simulation Theory has always been about creating experiences that redefine the human role in programming and technology,” said Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. “We can’t wait for our fans to be able to truly immerse themselves in our Simulation Theory world and take full advantage of everything that the Stageverse experience will offer.”

Added Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing: “As I’ve often repeated over the past decade, my Balmain team and I are determined to always break down boundaries, as we search for new and compelling manners to communicate with an ever-expanding audience. Working with Muse and Stageverse is helping us to do just that — while also continuing this house’s long association with great performances and talented musicians.”

Stageverse was founded in 2017 by CEO Tim Ricker and COO Claire Seidler with a focus on “creating a place where your digital identity and culture can live and thrive, and that starts with a high fidelity, premium, and accessible experience,” said Ricker, noting that an NFT economy and marketplace will be their next announced venture, which, “will unlock community capitalism to the fullest extent.”

The metaverse technology of the Los Angeles-based company comes courtesy of engineers and designers from Shazam, Magic Leap, HTC, Intel, Samsung Next, Blizzard and Atari. Stageverse has raised $7.5 million in funding to date from key investors including Alan Breed (president, Edgewood Capital), Matt Virtue (CEO, Rival), Tom Murphy (co-founder, Crestview Partners) and Bill Harrison (former CEO and chairman of JP Morgan) as well as Joubin Mirzadegan (operating partner, Kleiner Perkins).

Watch the trailer for “Muse: Enter The Simulation” below: