MrBeast Signs Exclusive Snapchat, Facebook Video Distribution Pact With Jellysmack

MrBeast, the hugely popular YouTube creator famous for his big-money giveaways and stunts, is angling to boost his viewership on and Snapchat.

MrBeast (real name: Jimmy Donaldson) signed an exclusive deal with Jellysmack, a company that specializes in optimizing video distribution across internet platforms, to manage distribution of his video content on Snapchat and Facebook.

“With this Jellysmack partnership, I’ll be able to reach even more fans on the platforms they prefer,” Donaldson said in a prepared statement. “The bigger the MrBeast brand, the bigger impact I’ll be able to make for people in need, so everyone wins.”

MrBeast already has accounts on Snapchat (3 million subscribers) and Facebook (4 million followers), but Jellysmack says it will be able to boost his reach using proprietary tools.

The 22-year-old viral video phenom’s YouTube channel currently has nearly 59 million subscribers; last year alone, MrBeast generated over 4.2 billion video views. He’s built his following through extravagant stunts — with a philanthropic angle, as many of his videos include giveaways of cash, cars, houses and other big-ticket items to unsuspecting individuals and charitable organizations. Donaldson heads a 50-employee company that recently launched MrBeast Burger, a virtual restaurant chain, and encompasses Beast Interactive Games (which created his “Finger on the App” contests).

MrBeast’s videos “have such wide appeal, and his message of generosity aligns with our core value of spreading positivity,” said Michael Philippe, Jellysmack co-founder and co-CEO.

L.A.-based Jellysmack was founded in 2016 and recently has been ratcheting up its partnerships. In January, it signed a deal with top YouTuber PewDiePie to bring his videos to Facebook.

Overall, in the first quarter of 2021 said it formed partnerships with 49 new creators. Its roster of more than 150 creators include Brad Mondo, Bailey Sarian, Azzyland, and The Edwards Family. According to Jellysmack, content that it manages produces around 10 billion global monthly video views and a cross-platform reach of 125 million unique U.S. users.