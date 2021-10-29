YouTubers MrBeast, Mark Rober Reteam for ‘TeamSeas’ Charity Fundraiser to Remove Plastic From Marine Environments

Popular YouTube creators MrBeast and Mark Rober are back with another hype-tastic, eco-friendly charity collab.

The duo on Friday launched #TeamSeas, a crowdfunding campaign to raise $30 million to remove 30 million pounds of plastic and trash from the world’s oceans, rivers and beaches.

MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) and Rober, both viral-video maestros, are aiming to do well by doing good: Besides supporting a worthy environmental cause, they stand to expand their audience bases and generate a tsunami of video views.

In a video announcing #TeamSeas, MrBeast pitches in to clean up 60,000 pounds of trash from two beaches (watch below or at this link). “One dollar donated is one pound less of trash in the ocean,” he says.

YouTube Originals will match the first $400,000 in donations to #TeamSeas, according to MrBeast.

Previously, MrBeast (above left) and Rober (above right) partnered in 2019 to launch one of the largest creator-led fundraising campaigns, #TeamTrees, in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. The initiative’s goal was to raise $20 million to plant 20 million trees, and it ended up bringing in more than $23 million, generating more than 1 billion video views in aggregate. Two years later, teamtrees.org is still receiving enough donations to plant 2,600 trees per day.

For #TeamSeas, the YouTubers selected not-for-profit orgs Ocean Conservancy and the Ocean Cleanup as their partners. Supporters can donate at teamseas.org.

The #TeamSeas organizers have enlisted thousands of content creators in 145 countries — with a more than 1 billion followers combined — to promote the effort. Participants include AzzyLand, DanTDM, TommyInnit, LinusTechTips, TierZoo, LEMMiNO, The Infographics Show, Hannah Stocking, Dhar Mann and Marques Brownlee (aka MKBHD).

According to an Ocean Conservancy estimate, some 150 million metric tons of plastic already circulate in marine environments. Researchers say as much as 11 million metric tons enter the ocean every year. If the #TeamSeas hits its fundraising goal, the campaign will remove the equivalent of 85 football fields covered one foot deep in plastic debris.

MrBeast, who has more than 72 million followers for his YouTube channel, is famous for his big-money giveaways and stunts, while he’s also raised tens of millions of dollars for philanthropic causes. MrBeast is the top nominee for the 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards, picking up seven nods.

Rober (19.9 million YouTube subscribers) is a former engineer at NASA who worked on the Curiosity rover and designer in Apple’s special projects group, whose videos feature stunts and his own inventions.

MrBeast and Rober posted videos to their YouTube accounts today announcing the launch of #TeamSeas:



