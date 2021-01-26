‘Modern Family’ All Seasons Coming to Hulu and Peacock Under Unusual Shared Streaming Deal

In an unusual arrangement, all 11 seasons of hit sitcom “Modern Family” will be available on both Disney’s Hulu and NBCUniversal’s Peacock starting next month.

Under the multiyear shared agreement with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, both Hulu and Peacock have U.S. streaming rights to all 250 “Modern Family” episodes beginning Feb. 3.

“Modern Family” aired its final season on ABC last year, concluding its 11 years on the network. The series’ bow on Hulu and Peacock will mark the first time the entire series will be available on a subscription VOD platform in the U.S. During its broadcast run, the series was available for next-day viewing on Hulu.

Financial terms and the length of the deal weren’t disclosed.

In addition to being a reliable ratings draw, “Modern Family” garnered a total of 85 Emmy Awards nominations and won 22, including five for best comedy series. The show also won a Golden Globe Award and numerous Screen Actors Guild Awards, among other honors.

“Modern Family” followed the diverse — and often eccentric — misadventures of the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan. The series starred Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Rico Rodriguez, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

Peacock, which NBCU launched nationwide last July, will feature 12 episodes from the series available on the free, ad-supported tier. Access to full seasons of “Modern Family” will be available on Peacock Premium ($4.99/month with ads) and Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month with no ads). Select Comcast and Cox customers also have Peacock Premium included with their subscriptions.

Peacock said it is prepping a dedicated “fan experience” on the platform that, in addition to full episodes, will include curated collections, bonus content and other features.

“Peacock is home to a massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, so a groundbreaking comedy like ‘Modern Family’ is a perfect addition and representative of the quality entertainment our free and premium customers enjoy on the service,” Val Boreland, EVP of content acquisitions for the NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television & Streaming group, said in a statement.

Brian Henderson, Hulu’s VP of content partnerships, added, “We were fortunate to bring this beloved series to Hulu audiences next-day during its celebrated run, and now we’re excited to offer every episode so new fans can meet the Pritchetts, Dunphys and Tuckers and old friends can visit them again.”

“Modern Family” was produced by 20th Television (now part of Disney) in association with Steven Levitan Productions and Picador Productions.

Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd served as co-creators and executive producers. Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Danny Zuker, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman, Elaine Ko, Stephen Lloyd, Vali Chandrasekaran, Jack Burditt, Jon Pollack and Jeff Morton also served as executive producers on the final season. “Modern Family” is distributed by Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.