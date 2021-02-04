Miley Cyrus to Headline TikTok’s Super Bowl LV Pregame Tailgate Show

TikTok is getting into the Super Bowl swing with its first-ever “tailgate” two-hour pregame show — featuring a live concert performance by Miley Cyrus.

The #TikTokTailgate, hosted by Steve Harvey and MJ Acosta, also will feature appearances by Rebel Wilson, Kane Brown, Ajani Huff, Dave Jorgenson, Adam Devine, Trace McSorley (“TikTok’s most popular QB”) and others in the lead-up to the big game on Sunday, Feb. 7. TikTok creators @chefcuso, @goodeatswithtati and @acooknamedmatt will also share their best game-day recipes for fans to recreate the tailgate dishes.

TikTok is an official partner of the NFL for the experience, which will go live on @NFL on the app starting at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on Feb. 7. It will be available to the app’s users in the U.S. and Canada.

Cyrus’ concert is scheduled to start will at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT. According to TikTok, the musical performance will take place in front of 7,500 vaccinated health-care workers that the NFL invited to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla.

“The NFL has embraced the TikTok community, and throughout the 2020 NFL season the league has provided unique access and behind-the-scenes moments to fans rooting for their favorite teams and players from home,” TikTok said in announcing the event. “We want to keep fans connected as they get hyped for the Big Game, so this year we’re bringing the excitement of Super Bowl LV to the TikTok community.”

In addition to “#TikTokTailgate,” the app is teaming with Super Bowl advertisers to promote hashtag challenges and livestreaming promotions.

Brand partnerships include Pepsi’s #PepsiHalftimeChallenge, which will invite TikTok users to use a special Pepsi-branded effect to record themselves performing to “Save Your Tears,” the latest single from Super Bowl LV halftime headliner the Weeknd.

In addition, Verizon’s “Big Concert for Small Business” livestream, Feb. 7 at 11 p.m. ET, hosted by Tiffany Haddish and featuring performances by Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, H.E.R., Luke Bryan and more.

Other marketers using TikTok for Super Bowl promotional tie-ins include M&M, Mountain Dew, Rockstar Energy, Chi-Chi’s (#SalsaSafely challenge), Ocean Spray (#DoggfaceDanceVibes challenge), Gillette and Old Spice (#ThisorThatSBLV challenge), Doritos (#DoritosFlatLife challenge) and Cheetos (#ItWasntMe challenge).