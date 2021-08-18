Meghan McCain ‘Bad Republican’ Audio Memoir to Premiere on Audible This Fall

Meghan McCain, fresh off her exit as the controversial conservative co-host of “The View,” is coming to listeners’ earbuds this fall with an audio memoir exclusively on Audible.

McCain’s “Bad Republican” will debut Thursday, Oct. 21, exclusively on Audible, the Amazon-owned premium audio service. According to Audible’s description of the program, McCain “tells her story — in her own words — inviting listeners inside the unwavering heart and ferocious mind of a young conservative woman who refuses to back down.”

Over the span of the six-hour audio memoir, McCain talks about growing up as the daughter of former presidential candidate, U.S. Senator and Vietnam veteran John McCain, and shares the final moments she spent by her father’s side before he died in 2018 after a battle with brain cancer.

She also speaks about her misadventures on the New York dating scene before meeting her husband, Ben Domenech, and about why her miscarriage and the birth of her daughter, Liberty, have “left her so fired up about women’s rights,” according to Audible.

In addition, McCain shares her views on “cancel culture, internet trolls and life backstage as the sole Republican on America’s most-watched daytime talk show — and why she decided to leave”; recounts an awkward phone call she received from Donald and Melania Trump; and opines about the future direction of the Republican Party and the United States.

“Bad Republican” will be included with Audible Premium Plus ($14.95/month) and available a la carte for $29.95.

McCain had joined ABC’s “The View” in October 2017, where she represented her conservative perspective on women’s issues, social topics, marriage equality and more — often clashing with her co-hosts. Prior to joining “The View,” she was a co-host on afternoon talk program “Outnumbered” on Fox News.