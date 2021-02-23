UTA Signs Olympic Gold Medalist McKayla Maroney Ahead of YouTube Channel Launch (EXCLUSIVE)

McKayla Maroney is evidently impressed with United Talent Agency, having signed in all areas with the representation firm, Variety has learned exclusively.

The Olympic gold medalist rose to fame as part of the “fierce five” team of gymnasts to compete in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. When photographed with a hesitant expression after winning the silver medal in the individual vault competition, the “McKayla is not impressed” face became part of the viral meme canon.

She won the gold medal in the American women’s gymnastics team event that year, and gold medals in the team and vault competitions at the 2011 World Championships. She made history when she won a second gold medal in the vault event during the 2013 World Championships, becoming the first U.S. female gymnast to successfully defend a vault title.

In subsequent years, Maroney has served an Olympic games correspondent for “Good Morning America” and Nickelodeon. She also judged the 2013 Miss America pageant. Her acting debut came with a recurring role on The CW’s “Hart of Dixie,” as well as parts on “Bones” and NBC’s “Superstore.” She launched a music career in 2020 with singles including “Wake Up Call,” “COVID LOCKDOWN,” and “Spose To Do.”

Maroney will next tackle the digital space, imminently launching a YouTube channel where she will discuss topics from athletic performance anxiety to beauty and lifestyle.

Throughout her career, she has been athletic advocate and played an instrumental role in Congress’ passage of The Empowering Olympic, Paralympic and Amateur Act of 2020. The landmark legislation enacted new measures to protect young athletes from abuse in the gymnastics world, and facilitated reform within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.