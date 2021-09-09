Marvel Unlimited Comics App Gets an Overhaul, New Content Includes ‘X-Men Unlimited’ #1

Marvel says it has redesigned the Marvel Unlimited digital-comics subscription app from the ground up — with an update that includes some top-requested features and brand-new content.

The revamped app, available starting Thursday (Sept. 9), launches with Marvel’s first major line of exclusive Infinity Comics, which are full-screen vertical comics designed for phones and tablets. Among the 27 Infinity Comics titles initially available is “X-Men Unlimited” #1 from Jonathan Hickman.

New features in the updated app, available for iOS and Android, include unlimited offline downloads, personalized reading guides, a more streamlined design and off-app content sharing. Marvel Unlimited offers access to more than 29,000 issues of classic and newer titles spanning more than 80 years. The service adds new comics weekly, with new titles added as soon as three months after they’re in stores.

Marvel Unlimited is priced at $9.99/month or $69/year. The new “annual plus” subscription for $99/year provides a membership kit of merch, event invites and a 10% discount on purchases from ShopDisney.com. Marvel Unlimited members can earn loyalty points by consuming content in the app and use them to unlock rewards.

Marvel plans to introduce more than 100 issues of Infinity Comics by the end of 2021. The comics come from Marvel creators including Jonathan Hickman, Declan Shalvey, Skottie Young, Dax Gordine, Alyssa Wong, Nathan Stockman, Kelly Thompson, Gerry Duggan, Lucas Werneck and Geoffo. In addition to “X-Men Unlimited,” the collection of Infinity Comics series includes “Giant-Size Little Marvels,” “Captain America,” “It’s Jeff,” “Black Widow,” “Amazing Fantasy,” “Deadpool,” “Shang-Chi” and “Venom/Carnage.”

“The goal for Marvel Unlimited has always been to provide the best digital comics experience for our fans by giving them direct access to the unmatched depth, breadth and vibrancy of Marvel’s characters and stories,” Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment, said in a statement. “Our new Infinity Comics give our creators a chance to tell stories in entirely new ways, and we’re looking forward to connecting our fans to those stories in the months to come.”

Marvel worked with technology teams in Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) on the relaunch of the app, which the company claims provides better performance.

The updated app has a focus on personalization and a “visually immersive experience,” according to Doug Vance, VP of product for DMED Technology. That “will allow us to reach a new generation of Marvel fans and enhance the experience of current fans,” he added.

Marvel Unlimited, previously known as Marvel Digital Comics Unlimited, first launched in November 2007.

Watch the announcement video for the new Marvel Unlimited app: