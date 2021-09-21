Marvel Podcast Subscriptions Launch Exclusively on Apple Podcasts

Fans who can’t wait to get their ears on the new slate of Marvel podcasts can subscribe to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited, available exclusively on Apple Podcasts, from SiriusXM and Marvel Entertainment.

Marvel Podcasts Unlimited is available as a paid subscription exclusively through the Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts for $3.99 per month (U.S.) after a seven-day free trial.

The subscription service gives subscribers early access to a growing assortment of original new scripted and unscripted podcast series from Marvel, featuring popular characters like Wolverine, Star-Lord, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Doctor Doom.

Exclusive programming in Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts includes “Marvel’s Declassified,” a narrative documentary series that explores the evolving history of Marvel Comics. Subscribers also get early access to Marvel’s first Spanish-language podcast series, “Marvel’s Wolverine: La Larga Noche,” an adaptation of “Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night,” which launches worldwide today with an entirely new voice cast.

On Oct. 4, Marvel Podcasts Unlimited subscribers will receive early access to the first two episodes of the second installment in the “Marvel’s Wastelanders” series, “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye,” featuring Hawkeye (Stephen Lang) and his estranged 17-year-old daughter Ash (Sasha Lane). Customers also will get early access to all future installments of “Marvel’s Wastelanders,” including “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow,” “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine” and “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom,” plus additional forthcoming exclusive audio entertainment from Marvel and SiriusXM.

There’s also a new free Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts, featuring popular Marvel and SiriusXM podcasts original series including “Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night” and its sequel, “Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail”; “Marvel/Method,” an unscripted series in which actor and rapper Method Man interviews celebrity guests like Killer Mike, Jemele Hill and Kevin Smith about all things Marvel; “This Week in Marvel,” a weekly conversation series about the latest Marvel comics, TV, movies, games, toys, and more; “Women of Marvel”; “Marvel’s Voices”; and “Marvel’s Pull List.”

The free Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts also features “Wastelanders: Star-Lord,” the first installment in the multipart series, starring Timothy Busfield (as Peter Quill), Chris Elliott (Rocket), Danny Glover (Red) and Vanessa Williams (Emma Frost).

The launch comes under the deal Marvel and SiriusXM announced in 2019 to create original podcast series based on Marvel characters.