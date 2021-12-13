Music Producer Maejor to Release Audible Podcast About Healing Power of Sound (EXCLUSIVE)

Maejor has been in the music biz for more than a decade. Over his career, the singer, songwriter and powerhouse producer has worked with the likes Justin Bieber, Drake, Trey Songz, Ciara and T-Pain.

Now Maejor (aka Brandon Green) is bringing out a new Audible original podcast that follows his globe-trotting explorations into how music at different sound frequencies can encourage wellness and mindfulness — with the goal to bring intentional frequency into the mainstream.

The 10-part “Maejor Frequency” series will be available exclusively on Audible beginning Jan. 20, 2022, as part of the Audible Plus subscription service (which starts at $7.95/month) or as an a la carte purchase.

A few years ago Maejor, now 33, was diagnosed with rare form of leukemia. He sought traditional medical treatment, but the experience also launched him on a journey exploring the healing powers of sound. “Maejor Frequency” follows him as he travels to 10 different locations: Peru, Detroit, Malaysia, Jamaica, Atlanta, Mt. Shasta, Los Angeles, Japan, Malibu and Egypt. Along the way, he learns about binaural beats, theta brain wave state, biofield tuning, and the restorative powers of music tuned to the frequency of 432 Hz (whereas the long-held tuning standard for the musical note of A is 440 Hz).

“It’s something we all intuitively know — that we play different kinds of music for different reasons — but my goal with this is to be more intentional about it,” Maejor told Variety. “It’s absolutely changed the way I approach music.”

Each of the 10 “Maejor Frequency” episodes features an original song written and produced by Maejor. The podcast features his conversations with a range of sound and music experts from around the world, including EDM star Martin Garrix, entrepreneur Rohan Marley (son of Bob Marley), Gurujas Khalsa of the Grammy-winning music group White Sun, mega-producer Boi-1da (Drake, Rihanna), and Japanese pop punk-kings One Ok Rock.

“I’m blessed to be able to have incredible collaborations and a medium that allows me to bring listeners the journeys I’ve taken around the world and the secrets that the universe has unlocked for me,” Maejor said. “I believe that the frequencies we are putting out within this project have the ability to change individuals’ chemistry, and hopefully the world.” Long term, he wants to see the release of “millions” of tracks that are recorded with intentional frequency.

The podcast is a collaboration between Audible and podcast production studio Audio Up. “Maejor Frequency” was created by Audio Up founder/CEO Jared Gutstadt and written and produced by Audio Up chief creative officer Jimmy Jellinek. Maejor and Audio Up serve as executive producers.

“This has been one of the most unique musical journeys of my life,” Gutstadt said in a statement. “I came into this project as a skeptic and am leaving as a true believer. The power of frequency can change the world around you. Maejor and I have been longtime friends and collaborators, but this is the first time we’ve been able to unlock the true power of his storytelling in a multi-dimensional media offering.”

Listen to the trailer for “Maejor Frequency”: