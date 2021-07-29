Logan Paul Signs With WME, Exiting CAA

Logan Paul, a YouTuber and actor who’s made a name for himself as a boxer, has signed with WME.

He previously had been with CAA since late 2015; prior to that, he was repped by UTA. Paul has more than 100 million followers across platforms, including more than 23 million for his YouTube channel.

Last month, the 26-year-old went head-to-head with Floyd Mayweather, lasting all eight rounds against the undefeated boxing legend during the pay-per-view exhibition, presented by Showtime. In 2019, Paul sold out L.A.’s Staples Center for his bout against British YouTuber KSI (who defeated Paul in a split decision after six rounds).

Paul this spring appeared on Fox’s primetime reality hit “The Masked Singer,” where he was disguised as the “Grandpa Monster.” In addition, he appeared on “WWE Smackdown” and “WrestleMania” as a guest of WWE Superstar Sami Zayn.

Originally rising to fame on Vine, Paul has generated controversies in his attempts to produce viral videos. In early 2018, YouTube had cut business ties with Paul after he posted a video showing a person who died by suicide (which he subsequently deleted and apologized for). YouTube also had temporarily suspended ads on Paul’s channel over a video in which he shot a Taser at a dead rat.

His film credits include MGM’s “Valley Girl,” YouTube’s “The Thinning,” “The Space Between Us” and “Where’s the Money.” Paul’s TV credits include YouTube original series “Foursome,” Watchable’s “Logan Paul Vs,” NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” and Freeform’s “Stitchers.”

Paul hosts his own podcast, “Impaulsive,” featuring celebrities, athletes, comedians, business moguls and other guests. The podcast, which has aired more than 200 episodes, has more than 3.2 million followers on YouTube. In addition, Paul recently teamed up with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and is now a spokesman for Penn National’s Barstool Sportsbook and Casino.

Paul continues to be managed by Jeff Levin and represented by Viewpoint and attorneys Adam Kaller and Duncan Hedges.

Paul’s younger brother, Jake Paul, is also a digital influencer who’s been involved in various run-ins with law enforcement.