Lindsay Lohan Inks Deal for Her First Podcast, Promising ‘Intimate Conversations’ With Friends and Guests

Lindsay Lohan will get behind the mic to host her first podcast, in a deal with digital content studio Studio71.

On the yet-untitled interview podcast, the actor-singer-entrepreneur will share “her authentic voice and a never-before-seen side,” Studio71 teased. There’s no release date for the show, which is tentatively set to premiere in late 2021 or early 2022, according to the company.

“I’m excited to partner with Studio71 in the development and production of my podcast,” Lohan said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to connecting with more of my fans and having intimate conversations with friends and thought leaders across all industries.”

Lohan, whose credits include “Mean Girls” and “The Parent Trap,” is set to star in a forthcoming Netflix holiday rom-com movie.

Lohan’s podcast will join Studio71’s slate women-hosted shows, which include “Worst Firsts with Brittany Furlan,” “Unsolicited Advice” with comedians Ashley Nichole and Taryne Renee, “Ratchet & Respectable” with Demetria L. Lucas, and “Listen Hunnay with Jeannie Mai.”

According to Studio71, 75% of listeners to shows in its podcast network are between the ages of 18 and 34 and 55% are female. All Studio71 podcasts are available for free (with ads) on platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lindsay to Studio71’s podcast network and can’t wait for her to take listeners behind the scenes of her life and work,” said Moorea Smith, senior talent relations manager for podcasts at Studio71. “With her unparalleled experiences as an entertainer and entrepreneur, we are so excited for her to take the mic and share her thoughts and opinions with the world.”

Lohan is represented by APA. Studio71’s Smith and Matt Barker, senior director of talent relations, led the company’s negotiations for Lohan’s podcast.

Studio71 manages over 1,800 partnered creator channels, which it says generates over 13 billion monthly views across YouTube, connected TVs and social media. The company is a division of Red Arrow Studios, which is part of Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media.