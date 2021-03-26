Kid YouTube Star Nastya Signs Deal With Westbrook Studios for Slate of Animated Projects

Westbrook Studios, cofounded by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, is going into business with the family of Nastya, the hugely popular 7-year-old YouTube personality.

Under the deal, Westbrook will partner with Nastya to develop a slate of animation projects, ranging from shows aimed at preschool-age kids to “four-quadrant family” programming. Terence Carter and David Boorstein will oversee the partnership on behalf of Westbrook Studios.

Nastya is the star of the “Like Nastya” franchise, which on YouTube has more than 200 million subscribers and over 120 billion views across a network of 14 channels. On TikTok, she has more than 4 million followers. Originally from Russia, the family of Anastasia “Nastya” Radzinskaya now resides in Florida.

Last year, the “Like Nastya” team entered into an exclusive global deal with IMG to develop a line of licensed consumer products. Among other recognitions, Nastya was named to Variety’s 2020 Power of Young Hollywood list.

“Nastya is a young icon whose brilliant imagination has connected with a global audience of adoring fans,” Carter, who is Westbrook Studios co-president and head of TV, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to collaborate with her and her incredible team on animation projects that will bring even more joy to kids and families around the world.”

Nastya is repped by Eyal Baumel, the CEO of Yoola, an entertainment company and a global YouTube multichannel network. “Kids all over the world enjoys Nastya’s stories, jokes, lessons and experiences and see her as one of their best friends. We are very excited to partner up with Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and the Westbrook team to extend these stories and develop new formats together,” Baumel said.

Westbrook Studios’ TV productions include “Red Table Talk” for Facebook Watch, which features Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and a two-season order from Peacock for “Bel-Air,” a dramatic reboot of Will Smith’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” based on Morgan Cooper’s 2019 viral short film. On the film side, Westbrook Studios’ upcoming projects include the remake of 1980s classic “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” starring Will Smith and Kevin Hart.