YouTube Kid Star Like Nastya to Bump Up Facebook Video Output With Jellysmack

Like Nastya, the 7-year-old YouTube megastar, has inked a deal with internet video distribution company Jellysmack to expand her reach on Facebook.

Jellysmack will optimize and syndicate Like Nastya’s content to reach new audiences on Facebook, where her official page currently has just 18,000 followers. The hugely popular Russian-American youngster joins Jellysmack’s roster of creator partners including PewDiePie, MrBeast and Patrick Starrr.

Nastya Radzinskaya, better known online as Like Nastya, currently holds the top spot as the biggest individual kid creator on YouTube — recently topping 250 million total subscribers across 15 different channels under the Like Nastya umbrella brand. Nastya and her family launched her first YouTube channel in 2016, which today has more than 82 million subscribers and generates more than 2 billion monthly views.

Popular videos on Like Nastya’s channels include family vacation vlogs, short comedy skits, lessons on responsibility and playing games. Originally from Russia, the Radzinskaya family now resides in Miami. Earlier this year, the family signed a deal with Westbrook Studios, cofounded by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, to develop a slate of animation projects ranging from shows for preschool-age kids to “four-quadrant family” programming.

“Nastya’s leading the kids content category on YouTube, but we see so much potential for her on other platforms,” Eyal Baumel, Nastya’s manager and CEO of global multichannel network Yoola, said in a statement. “This partnership with Jellysmack will allow Nastya to focus on what she does best — creating fun, family-friendly content — while simultaneously reaching a brand-new audience on Facebook and growing her global kids community.”

Jellysmack will use its proprietary AI technology to expand Like Nastya’s fanbase on Facebook. Rather than just reposting Like Nastya’s original YouTube videos, Jellysmack says, the company will tailor them for Facebook through multivariate testing to find the optimal audience.

“Nastya is a bit of an anomaly with how widespread her appeal is,” said Jeff Olson, Jellysmack’s head of creator partnerships. “Not only does her playful, positive content align with our brand values, she also lets us spread that positivity to a younger generation of creators and viewers that is truly the future of the industry. We’re excited to be able to connect her with a new audience on Facebook.”

Jellysmack was co-founded in 2016 by Michael Philippe, Robin Sabban and Swann Maizil. The company’s roster of 400-plus clients includes MrBeast, PewDiePie, Bailey Sarian, Brad Mondo, Karina Garcia, Derek Deso and Patrick Starrr. Jellysmack optimizes and distributes creator-made video content to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.