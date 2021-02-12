Podcast Network Lemonada Media Signs With CAA

Lemonada Media, a podcast network startup founded by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs, has signed with CAA.

The company says its podcasts “share an unfiltered version of the human experience” that provide a way for people to come together. Lemonada previously was repped by UTA.

Cordova Kramer (above left) is Lemonada’s CEO and Wittels Wachs is chief creative officer. Founded in 2019, the Minneapolis-based company last year raised $1.5 million in seed funding led by Blue Collective, an early-stage venture capital firm.

Lemonada’s first show, “Last Day,” premiered in September 2019 and focused on the U.S. opioid epidemic through the lens of the co-founder’s losses of their own brothers. By February 2020, it was a top-trending podcast and has had more than 4 million downloads to date. The company premiered season 2 of “Last Day” last fall, focusing on the country’s suicide epidemic.

Other Lemonada shows include “In the Bubble,” a podcast about pandemic life hosted by Obama healthcare guru Andy Slavitt; “Add to Cart” with Kulap Vilaysack and SuChin Pak; “In Recovery,” a show about addictions hosted by physician-educator Dr. Nzinga Harrison; “Tell Me What to Do,” in which writer-producer Jaime Primak Sullivan gives listeners no-nonsense, entertaining advice; and “The Untold Story: Policing,” hosted by actor Jay Ellis (“Insecure,” “Mrs. America”) and executive produced by Lemonada and Campaign Zero activist DeRay Mckesson, which takes a critical look at law-enforcement reform.

The company plans to double its slate of podcasts this year, with new series including the scripted “Here Lies Me” from YA author Hillary Frank; “Written Off,” hosted by Walter Thompson-Hernández and executive produced by Jay Ellis and Aaron Bergman; and “Believe Her,” in partnership with independent publishing house Spiegel & Grau.