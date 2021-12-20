Critical Role’s ‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Premiere Date on Prime Video Moved Up, New Clip Released

Heads up, Critters! “The Legend of Vox Machina,” the animated fantasy series from D&D role-playing collective Critical Role, is hitting Prime Video a week earlier than previously announced.

Amazon announced that the 12-episode Season 1 of the show will now premiere on Jan. 28, 2022, available to Prime and Prime Video members in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Along with the new premiere date, Prime Video released a new image from “The Legend of Vox Machina” (above) and a 75-second clip (watch below) from the series.

Amazon Studios ordered a total of 24 episodes across two seasons, following a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign by Critical Role — backed by thousands of their fans, aka “Critters” — to fund their first animated project.

SEE ALSO: Inside Critical Role’s Growing D&D Fantasy Empire and the Making of ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’

Based on the characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first livestreamed D&D tabletop campaign, “The Legend of Vox Machina” follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, the unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills, but also the strength of their bond.

“The Legend of Vox Machina” is a production of Amazon Studios, Critical Role and animation studio Titmouse for Prime Video.

Critical Role, which began livestreaming the Vox Machina campaign in March 2015 (and concluded in November 2017), was formed by a group of friends who met as voiceover actors and began playing D&D role-playing games together.

The series stars Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham and game master Matthew Mercer. Brandon Auman (“Star Wars: Resistance”) and Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski (“Metalocalypse”) serve as executive producers alongside the eight CR founders.

“The Legend of Vox Machina” animation project kicked off in 2019, when Critical Role launched a Kickstarter campaign to produce a 22-minute animated special. They surpassed their original funding goal of $750,000 in less than an hour — ultimately raising $11.39 million and setting the record for the most-funded film and video project in Kickstarter history. The outpouring of support from CR’s fans (aka Critters) caught the eye of execs at Amazon Studios, which picked up the series to bolster its adult-animation slate.

Watch the new clip from “The Legend of Vox Machina” released by Prime Video: