Choreographer Laurieann Gibson to Launch BOP, a Free Dance Streaming Network, With Cinedigm

Laurieann Gibson is bringing her wealth of experience in the dance and entertainment world to the streaming world.

The renowned choreographer, dancer, Emmy-nominated director, producer and author inked a deal with fan-focused streaming aggregator Cinedigm to launch the BOP (Born Out of Passion) Network. It’s slated to be available worldwide as a free, ad-supported VOD service, expected to launch sometime in 2022.

Cinedigm says Gibson’s BOP Network will be the “definitive destination” for multigenerational and multicultural dance content. The content slate will include licensed programming (movies, series, musicals, documentaries and music videos) and scripted and unscripted original content, dance fitness workouts, and dance tutorials led by Gibson and other industry influencers. Programming on BOP will span a wide array of dance styles, including but not limited to hip-hop, salsa, bachata, Bollywood, Afro and Russian ballet, as well as original content for kids.

As the creator of BOP, Gibson will oversee the channel, working with Cinedigm on all aspects of its development, production, distribution and monetization.

“Dance allows everyone to dream big without barriers, and now more than ever, it has become a driving force in popular culture,” Gibson said in a statement. “The BOP experience we’re creating together will be unique and wildly entertaining, and my hope is that it will spark joy and encapsulate the magic of entertainment.”

Over her 20-year-plus career, Gibson has created choreography for top music performers, including Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Diddy, Megan Thee Stallion, Alicia Keys and the Jonas Brothers. She’s also appeared as a judge and choreographer on reality TV shows such as “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Making the Band,” “Dance Moms” and “Beyond the Spotlight.”

“Born Out of Passion is the ideal name for this one-of-a-kind service,” said Erick Opeka, president and chief strategy officer at Cinedigm. “This network will give audiences of all ages and backgrounds a channel and a community devoted to what they love.”

BOP will join Cinedigm’s roster of enthusiast channels, which include the recently acquired Bloody Disgusting, which focuses on horror, horror SVOD service Screambox, indie film channel Fandor, and the family entertainment Dove Channel. It also is focused on personality-focused streaming channels, having launched one for the late Bob Ross and recently announcing plans to bow a dedicated Elvis Presley streaming channel.

The deal between Gibson and Cinedigm was brokered by APA and Abrams Garfinkel Margolis Bergson.