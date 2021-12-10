Lady Gaga Music Pack for Oculus Beat Saber VR Game Set in ‘Futuristic Cyberpunk’ Environment

Get ready to hit the virtual floor, Little Monsters: Lady Gaga has landed on Beat Saber.

’s Oculus announced a new 10-track Lady Gaga Music Pack, available in Beat Saber on the Quest and Rift virtual-reality platforms. Beat Saber is a VR game in which players slash to the beats of music — as they fly toward you — set in a futuristic world. Meta (nee Facebook) acquired Beat Games in 2019.

The Lady Gaga Music Pack for the game features a new “futuristic cyberpunk” environment inspired by the neon and dark color palette of the artist’s latest album, “Chromatica.”

“Giant energy poles in the game light up the environment to the rhythm of the music, and all beat maps are highly danceable — even more so than the game’s usual beat maps — to get you in the groove,” Oculus said in a blog post.

Here’s a visualization of the Lady Gaga Music Pack experience in Beat Saber:

The Lady Gaga Music Pack’s track list includes: “Alejandro,” “Bad Romance,” “Born This Way,” “Just Dance” ffeat. Colby O’Donis, “Paparazzi,” “Poker Face,” “Rain On Me” (with Ariana Grande), “Stupid Love,” “Telephone (feat. Beyoncé)” and “The Edge of Glory.”

The Lady Gaga Music Pack is Beat Saber’s fourth collaboration with Interscope Records, joining previous releases for Imagine Dragons, the Interscope Mixtape Music Pack and Billie Eilish.

“Lady Gaga is known for sitting at the cutting edge of culture, so virtual reality was a natural fit,” David Nieman, VP of marketing at Interscope Records, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled for fans to be able to experience her music and aesthetic in a truly immersive way and can’t wait to see the reception from the Beat Saber community.”

Oculus is selling the Lady Gaga Music Pack for $12.99, or $1.99 per song. Meta’s VR division announced the new Beat Saber pack during the 2021 Game Awards on Thursday night.