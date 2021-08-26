Kiernan Shipka Stars in ‘Treat’ Feature-Length Podcast Supernatural Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

Kiernan Shipka has signed on to star in supernatural thriller “Treat,” studio Cadence13’s first feature-length podcast — which the company describes as an “audio movie.”

“Treat” is in production now and is scheduled to premiere on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, timed for Halloween, available worldwide on all major podcast platforms. The project comes from C13Features, the new scripted audio movie division of Audacy’s Cadence13, in partnership with Endeavor Content.

Written by Nathan Ballingrud, “Treat” tells the story of a seemingly perfect American town whose residents make a deal with a mysterious outsider possessing supernatural powers to help it recover from social turmoil. When the town falls behind on its payments, a trio of teenagers — led by Allie West (Shipka) — must unlock the secret of his powers. Additional casting for “Treat” will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I’m thrilled to be playing Allie — she’s a strong-willed, complex young girl with a true weight on her shoulders: She has to be the adult in her family, but she’s still just a teenager coming of age, and being able to play her and navigate her world is really fulfilling,” Shipka said in a statement. “‘Treat’ is a one-of-a-kind thrilling audio movie and story, and I’m so excited to be part of this experience with C13Features.”

Shipka will serve as executive producer alongside Cadence13 chief content officer/co-founder Chris Corcoran. C13Features has enlisted Two & Two Pictures’ Babak Anvari and Lucan Toh as well as Best Case Studios to co-produce.

Shipka most recently played the title role of Sabrina Spellman in Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and starred as Sally Draper in seven seasons of “Mad Men.” She also appeared in FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan” and is starring in the upcoming HBO series “The White House Plumbers” and Roku limited series “Swimming With Sharks.” Shipka is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.

Cadence13’s bread and butter remains in traditional episodic podcast series. But the studio hopes the movie-like style of “Treat” and other C13Feature titles will generate blockbuster hits.

With “Treat” as its inaugural audio movie, “we are aiming for premium quality and excellence across all sides of each production for mainstream appeal, exceptional originality, innovation and storytelling,” Corcoran said. “Casting is one of the most critical and important elements of this new audio movie experience from C13Features, and we are so honored and excited to have Kiernan join us to play this incredible role of Allie — we can’t wait to see her bring this pivotal character to life and help take ‘Treat’ to the level we all believe it can go.”