Kevin Hart Sets First-Look Film Deal at Netflix

Kevin Hart is taking his talents to Netflix. The comedian-turned-actor-turned-producer forged a first-look film production deal with the streamer for his HartBeat Production banner. Kicking off the nascent pact, Hart is producing and starring in four new movies that will play exclusively on Netflix.

“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself,” Hart said. “I am excited to act in and produce cutting edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first. This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first-class entertainment and narratives.”

Scott Stuber, head of original films at Netflix, called Hart one of the “few artists who can attract audiences of all ages.”

“Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we’ve been lucky enough to partner with him many times,” Stuber said in a statement. “He’s a hands-on producer and it’s been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat. There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films. We’re excited to partner with Kevin, and his great team at Hartbeat, to entertain our audience for years to come.”

Hart has worked with Netflix before on several comedy specials, including the latest “Zero F*cks Given” In recent years, Hart has been a box office draw in his own right. His movies — including “Jumanji,” “The Upside” and “Central Intelligence” — have generated more than $4 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

HartBeat’s Bryan Smiley said, “I am beyond thrilled about this exciting new chapter in our company’s history. Kevin and I are committed to making ‘best in class’ films with our new partners at Netflix. This groundbreaking deal guarantees HartBeat productions will be viewed by millions of people globally, for many years to come.”

Hart is repped by 3 Arts, UTA, Viewpoint and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.