Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman Announce New Video Series for Boardroom (EXCLUSIVE)

Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman are not only relaunching the website for their Thirty Five Ventures multi-media platform Boardroom today, but they’re also announcing some of its new programming.

I can exclusively report that in addition to Nick DePaula’s video series about the sneaker industry I first told you about last week, Boardroom will also soon see the premiere of “More Explanation Needed.” The show will feature host Pierce Simpson offering his perspectives on sports, culture and music. Each episode will also include short interviews with celebrity guests as well as business leaders.

Also premiering on Boardroom this month is “Risk-Reward,” a business how hosted by sports reporter and Ros Gold-Onwude and produced in partnership with Goldman Sachs Wealth Management. Gold-Onwude will interview people in the worlds of sports and business about high-stakes decision making as well as financial topics.

The new series join a lineup that already includes “Game Plan With Jordan Schultz,” which premiered on Jan. 8.

Boardroom will also be home to Boardroom Breakers, a community about trading cards. Boardroom University, a series of conversations between Kleiman and executives that are hosted by colleges and universities, continues its works with an ambassador program for students in sports business programs.

“Over the course of the last year, as our team quickly adjusted to working remotely and doubled down on our focus for Boardroom, we were able to launch two podcasts, triple our newsletter subscribers, and launch a Boardroom University program where we can engage with college students across the country,” Kleiman tells Variety. “Coming into 2021, we’re excited that we have four new shows coming out with incredible talent that we know our fans will love, a new vertical Boardroom Breakers covering the trading card and collectible industry, and much more unfolding over the coming weeks.”

Thirty Five Ventures was launched in 2017 by Durant, who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets, and Kleiman. Other entertainment projects include Apple TV Plus’ “Swagger,” a drama series based on Durant’s early life in basketball, the short film “Two Distant Strangers” and “Basketball County: In the Water,” a Showtime documentary about basketball in Prince George’s County, Maryland.