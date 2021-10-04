Kelly Campbell Eyes Peacock Role Following Hulu Exit

Kelly Campbell, who just abruptly exited as president of Hulu, has been in discussions with NBCUniversal for a top job at streaming service Peacock, sources told Variety.

Insiders said under the role being considered, Campbell would report into Matt Strauss, chairman of direct-to-consumer and international at NBCU, who reports up to Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

In addition to Campbell, other candidates are under consideration for the Peacock role, according to a source familiar with the situation; this source said there are no official offers on the table right now. NBCU is looking for someone to take over for Gidon Katz, currently NBCU’s president of direct-to-consumer overseeing Peacock, who has told the Comcast-owned media company he plans to leave for another opportunity.

An NBCU spokeswoman declined to comment.

Campbell stepped down from Disney-controlled Hulu on Monday, where she had served as president since February 2020.

“Four years ago I accepted my dream job when I joined Hulu. And it didn’t disappoint. I worked with the best of the best, in a values-driven culture full of the most talented people around,” Campbell wrote on LinkedIn following internal news of her exit. “While I’ve made the decision to move on from Hulu, I’ll forever bleed green.” Campbell added, “As for what’s next, stay tuned…”

Rebecca Campbell (no relation), Disney’s chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer, is serving as interim head of Hulu until a replacement is found.

Before joining Hulu, Campbell spent 12 years at Google, working in leadership and marketing roles in Google Ads and Google Cloud. She began in the finance sector as an investment banking analyst for JPMorgan Chase, and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Word that Kelly Campbell was in talks about a senior job at Peacock was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.