NBCU Names Kelly Campbell President of Peacock After She Exits Hulu

It’s official: Kelly Campbell is the new president of Peacock, NBCUniversal announced.

The appointment comes two days after Campbell announced that she was leaving Disney’s Hulu, where she had served as president.

Campbell will join the Peacock leadership team starting in November and will be based in the Los Angeles area. She will report to Matt Strauss, Chairman, NBCU’s Direct-to-Consumer and International.

In the role, Campbell will be responsible for Peacock’s streaming business and work closely with leadership across NBCUniversal’s TV , film, news, and sports on Peacock live and original programming.

“On the heels of Peacock’s success in its first year, we are thrilled to bring Kelly’s leadership and expertise to the team as we continue to accelerate Peacock’s vision and strategy,” Strauss said in a statement.

Previously, Campbell served as President of Hulu, where she led the streamer’s live and on-demand businesses. She joined Hulu in 2017 as Chief Marketing Officer, where she played a key role in accelerating the service’s growth and momentum. Prior to Hulu, Campbell spent more than a decade at Google where she held a variety of leadership and marketing roles across the Google Ads and Google Cloud businesses. She began her career in investment banking at JPMorgan Chase.

Campbell graduated Magna Cum Laude from Vanderbilt University and has a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.