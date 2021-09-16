Kata Mara, Adam Scott to Star in ‘Ghostwriter’ Movie-Length Podcast Thriller From Cadence13 (EXCLUSIVE)

Kate Mara and Adam Scott have boarded psychological thriller “Ghostwriter,” a “podcast movie” from C13Features, the feature-length podcast studio division of Audacy’s Cadence13.

“Ghostwriter” is currently finalizing production plans and is scheduled to debut worldwide Dec. 6, 2021, on major podcast platforms.

The project is the second scripted audio feature from C13Features studio, which is developing a slate of long-form podcasts in partnership with Endeavor Content. The first is “Treat,” a supernatural thriller starring Kiernan Shipka, slated to premiere Oct. 25, in time for Halloween.

“Ghostwriter” follows Mara’s character, Kate Michaels, a writer who is offered work ghostwriting a new novel about a mysterious killer. As she collaborates with the idiosyncratic billionaire behind the project (Scott), she finds herself growing dependent on him — and she’s sure that something isn’t right.

“Kate Mara and Adam Scott are incredible actors whose ability and voices make them the perfect fit for this multi-layered thriller,” said Chris Corcoran, Cadence13’s chief content officer and executive producer/creator of C13Features.

C13Features is teaming with Best Case Studios to produce “Ghostwriter,” which is written by Alix Sobler. Mara, Scott, Corcoran and Best Case Studios’ Adam Pincus will serve as executive producers.

Mara’s credits include starring roles in Hulu’s “A Teacher,” Netflix’s “House of Cards,” “Chappaquiddick,” and “The Martian.” Scott has starred in “Big Little Lies,” “Parks and Recreation,” “The Good Place,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” and “Party Down,” and is starring in Ben Stiller’s “Severance” series for Apple TV Plus.

Mara is repped by WME, Mosaic, Viewpoint, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Scott is repped by WME, Rise Management and Independent Public Relations.